IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, and nutrition, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings results following the market close on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. The management team will host a live webcast on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community.

Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.

