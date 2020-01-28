Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2020) - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) ("Seahawk") announces that it has negotiated an agreement with Buchalter Consulting Inc. to assist the company in providing market support, Investor relations communications, and assistance with company implementing potential financing initiatives (the "Services"). The Agreement is for a 12 month period and the company will pay a total fee of $37,500.00 or up to 150,000 shares (the Fee) in arrears each quarter. Any shares issued in payment of the Fee will be subject to a four month resale restriction under applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE, and will bear restrictive legends to this effect.

Each shall have the right to terminate this Agreement at any time by giving to the other party at least 48 hours prior written notice of the effective date of such termination.

