Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2020) - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Sprucy Pond Property which is contiguous to Maritime's Hammerdown project, near King's Point, Newfoundland. Maritime currently holds 97 square kilometers of highly prospective ground in the area around the former Hammerdown gold mine.

The 6.25 square kilometre Sprucy Pond property ("Sprucy Pond") consists of 25 claim units owned by United Gold and G2B Gold Inc. on a 50/50% basis. Maritime continues to evaluate high grade gold prospects that are strategically located close to the Hammerdown gold project. Historical work on the Sprucy Pond property has uncovered abundant angular gold bearing quartz-pyrite float, bearing a strong resemblance to the Hammerdown high grade gold-quartz sulfide veins. With the Sprucy Pond option, the Company increases its land position a further 2.5 kilometres east along the Hammerdown mineralized/structural trend.

The Sprucy Pond Option agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and all securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period.

Geology and Gold Zone Highlights

The Sprucy Pond property is underlain by the early to middle Cambrian Lush's Bight Group, comprising pillow lava and variably abundant diabase and gabbro dykes. The property is dominated by a strong linear airborne magnetic anomaly which defines the eastern limb of a regional antiformal-synformal structure. This structure extends significantly west of the Sprucy Pond property and is geologically and structurally associated with Maritime's Lochinvar zinc rich massive sulfide deposit and Golden Anchor gold zones, Hammerdown, and Orion gold deposits, located approximately 2, 3, and 4 kilometres respectively to the west of the Sprucy Pond property.

The Sprucy Pond property is transected by a strong east-west to northeast trending curvilinear fault structure (Sprucy Pond Trend) that is coincident with the regional airborne magnetic anomaly associated Maritime's Hammerdown and Orion gold deposits to the west of the property. The last historical exploration work conducted on the property identified abundant angular quartz-pyrite float along this structural zone. No follow up work has been carried out in this area since the discovery. Maritime is planning to conduct geological mapping, soil geochemical and geophysical surveys followed by a diamond drilling program to further test this high priority target area.

Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the agreement Maritime will earn 100% interest in the Sprucy Pond over a 2-year period by making cash payments totaling $60,000 and issuing 750,000 shares of Maritime in accordance with the following schedule:

Upon signing - $10,000;

Upon final approval of the TSXV of the entering into the Option Agreement and the share issuances, 250,000 shares;

Year one anniversary -- $20,000 and 250,000 shares;

Year two anniversary -- $30,000 and 250,000 shares; and

1% NSR of which one half (0.5%) can be purchased up until the end of the second anniversary of commercial production for $500,000

About Maritime Resources Corp.

Maritime Resources holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay Property, including the former Hammerdown gold mine and Orion project plus the Whisker Valley exploration project, all located near the Baie Verte Mining District and Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Hammerdown gold deposit is characterized by near-vertical, narrow mesothermal quartz veins containing gold in pyrite. Hammerdown was last operated by Richmont Mines between 2000-2004 producing 143,000 ounces of gold at an average mine grade of 15.7 gpt Au through a combination of narrow vein open pit and underground mining.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities are administered on site by the Company's Project Manager, Newfoundland Properties, Larry Pilgrim, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Mr. Pilgrim is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on its exploration projects.

