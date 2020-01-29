NAGANO, JAPAN, January 28 (WNM) - Microplastics are difficult to remove from the environment. Sieves and filtrations are currently the predominant way to capture microplastics in water. However, this is impractical because filters clog easily and regularly need to be cleaned or replaced. Another issue is that it has been impossible to collect anything smaller than 0.3mm, the size of the mesh plankton net pore diameter. However, the majority of microplastics causing havoc are smaller than that, with ...

