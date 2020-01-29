Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2020) - Bridgegate Pictures Corp. (OTC Pink: BBGP) is pleased to announce that Tamara Shelley has been appointed as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"We are delighted to have secured Ms. Shelley as our new CEO and feel she has all the skills and experience to ensure the company moves forward, with the right vision and has the full backing of all of our Board and Staff at this very exciting time for Bridgegate Pictures," says CFO Jim DiPrima.

Ms. Shelley says: "I am very excited to be appointed CEO and am tasked by the board to take the company to next level whilst maintaining all current relationships and extending our relationships with partners across the world, with a focus on the UK and Europe."

Ms. Shelley continues: "I am confident that our slate of films will increase our growing reputation and look forward to releasing more information in the coming weeks. The Board, and I, would like to thank Guy for his valued contribution to Bridgegate Pictures and wish him the very best."

About Bridgegate Pictures:

Bridgegate Pictures Corp. operates as an integrated film company based in Corona, California. The company engages in the development, production, financing and distribution of multiple media products including feature films and virtual reality content for worldwide distribution in the theatrical, broadcast and digital markets. Bridgegate Pictures Corp. specializes in commercial level independent films that are star driven and have worldwide appeal.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

