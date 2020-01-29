

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Wednesday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street as markets recovered from concerns about the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 72.18 points or 0.31 percent to 23,287.89, after rising to a high of 23,311.66 earlier.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp. is rising more than 2 percent and Fast Retailing is edging up 0.1 percent.



Among tech stocks, Advantest is declining more than 2 percent, while Tokyo Electron is adding 0.5 percent.



Shares of Apple suppliers are lower despite the tech giant reporting better-than-expected first quarter results. Alps Alpine is losing almost 2 percent, while Murata Manufacturing and Taiyo Yuden are declining more than 1 percent each. Sharp is down 0.5 percent.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is higher by 0.6 percent, while Sony and Panasonic are edging up 0.1 percent each. Canon is down 0.3 percent.



Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is advancing more than 1 percent, while Toyota Motor is down 0.2 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is adding 0.7 percent, while Japan Petroleum is declining 0.3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Nippon Yusen is rising more than 4 percent, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is higher by more than 3 percent and Mitsui OSK Lines is advancing almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Taisei Corp. is losing more than 2 percent.



In economic news, Japan will see January results for its consumer confidence index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday on bargain hunting, as some traders looked to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels after the sharp drop seen on Monday. Adding to the positive sentiment, the Conference Board released a report showing a notable improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of January.



The Dow climbed 187.05 points or 0.7 percent to 28,722.85, the Nasdaq surged up 130.37 points or 1.4 percent to 9,269.68 and the S&P 500 jumped 32.61 points or 1 percent to 3,276.24.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. The French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1.1 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both advanced by 0.9 percent.



Crude oil futures settled higher on Tuesday after five successive days of losses" as prices rebounded a bit on reports OPEC and allies might reduce crude output due to a likely drop in energy demand following the coronavirus outbreak. WTI crude for March ended up $0.34 or about 0.6 percent at $53.48 a barrel.



