Traders Fair & Gala Night Series Continues Its Way in 2020, Produced by Finexpo

The world of finance compiles in series of unique events.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traders Fair & Gala Night, produced by Finexpo, continues its way as a significant financial event series, which includes both exhibition and educational seminars. Traders Fair is an exciting event on the latest financial developments and trusted strategies directly from its founders - this is something attendees can discover more about there.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1083309/Finexpo_inc.jpg

Traders Fair & Gala Night Asia 2020 is an amazing opportunity to attend seminars from the most experienced traders, financial analytics and investment gurus, connect with popular speakers and ask questions demonstrating real-life cases to international companies' representatives.

The Traders Fair series is the place where worldwide famous financial companies, trading experts and banks are going to share their experiences and present goods and services to visitors. Remarkable exhibitions and informative seminars from wealth experts and present-day financial gurus is the main reason to visit the event. The entrance is free and all you need to do is register online via the official website.

Traders Fair's ultimate goal is to provide attendees with high-quality information, the latest trends and brand-new techniques from the top of the world of trading, and create a modern basis for communication between companies and clients, where each can pave the way to financial literacy and successful trading.

The list of 2020 series includes:

Traders Fair & Gala Night - Thailand, Feb. 22, 2020

Traders Fair & Gala Night - Malaysia, April 4, 2020

Traders Fair & Gala Night - Philippines, May 23, 2020

Traders Fair & Gala Night - Vietnam, Hanoi, June 20, 2020

Traders Fair & Gala Night - Singapore, Oct. 17, 2020

Traders Fair & Gala Night - Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh, Dec. 12, 2020

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Traders Fair 2020

Finexpo inc