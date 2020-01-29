

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korea's consumer confidence strengthened in January after easing in the previous month, survey results from Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 104.2 in January from 100.5 in December. In November, the index reading was 101.0.



The indicator for consumer sentiment regarding current living standards increased one point to 93, while that concerning the outlook for living standards gained three point to 97 in January.



Consumer sentiment related to future household income also rose three points to 101. The index concerning future spending increased one point to 110.



Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic conditions gained four points to 78 and future domestic economic conditions gained five points to 87.



The expected inflation rate for the following year was 1.8 percent.



The survey was conducted among 2,500 households between January 10 and 17.



