

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Germany-based Software AG (STWRY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2019 earnings before interest and tax or EBIT declined to 214.8 million euros from last year's 231.6 million euros. This reflects an EBIT margin of 24.1 percent, down from 26.8 percent a year ago.



Adjusted operating EBITA was 260.3 million euros, in line with expectations, compared to last year's 272.9 million euros. Adjusted operating profit margin was 29.2 percent.



Total revenues were 890.6 million euros, up 1 percent from last year's 865.7 million euros.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, Software expects an EBITA, non-IFRS margin between 20 to 22 percent.



Further, the company said it plans to accelerate business transformation with increased strategic investments in fiscal 2020. These investments are planned to drive Helix momentum in 2020.



The company also projects Group revenue to cross 1 billion euros mark in 2023.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SOFTWARE AG-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de