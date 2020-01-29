

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence remained unchanged in January, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index remained unchanged at 39.1 in January. Economists had expected a score of 39.5.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods rose to 37.0 in January, and the index for employment increased to 41.8.



Meanwhile, the indicators measuring overall livelihood decreased to 37.8, and the income growth decreased to 39.9.



The latest survey was conducted on January 15 covering 8,400 households.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX