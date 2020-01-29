Regulatory News:

THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER)(ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics of autoimmune diseases and theranostics, will publish its 2019 consolidated Full-year annual revenue and its cash position as of December 31, 2019 on Thursday,

January 30, 2020 at 5:45 CET (Paris time).

On this occasion, Bertrand de Castelnau, Chief Executive Officer, will hold a conference call on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. CET (Paris time) in French only, to answer questions from analysts and investors.

To access the conference call, please dial +33(0)1.70.71.01.59, followed by the pin code pin 85460157# then follow the instructions.

A replay will be available (in French only) for a period of 90 days by dialing: +33(0)1 72 72 74 02 followed by the access code: 418901569# and then the instructions.

Financial calendar:

2019 Full-year results, March 18, 2020 after market close

Annual General meeting, May 14, 2020

Upcoming events Theradiag will attend:

February 12-15, 2020: 15th ECCO (European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation) Congress, Vienna, Austria

March 5-6, 2020: Biomed-J 2020 (Young Medical Biologists' Association), Paris

March 6-7, 2020: GETAID Seminar (Therapeutic Study Group for Inflammatory Digestive Tract Diseases), Paris

March 26-29, 2020: JFHOD congress (Hepato-gastroenterology and Digestive Oncology), Paris.

About Theradiag

Capitalizing on its expertise in the distribution, development and manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic tests, Theradiag innovates and develops theranostics tests (combining treatment and diagnosis) that measure the efficiency of biotherapies in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Theradiag is thus participating in the development of customized treatment, which favors the individualization of treatments, the evaluation of their efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. Theradiag notably markets the Lisa Tracker range (CE marked), which is a comprehensive multiparameter theranostic solution for patients with autoimmune diseases treated with biotherapies. The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, and has over 60 employees.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005912/en/

Contacts:

Theradiag

Bertrand de Castelnau

CEO/Managing Director

Tel.: +33 (0)1 64 62 10 12

contact@theradiag.com

NewCap

Financial Communications Investor Relations

Sandrine Boussard-Gallien

Claire Riffaud

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

theradiag@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

nmerigeau@newcap.fr