Mittwoch, 29.01.2020

PR Newswire
29.01.2020 | 08:04
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VanEck Vectors UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 28

FundsDateticker codeISIN codeShares in IssueCurrencyNet Asset ValueNAV per Share
VanEck Vectors Morning Star US Wide Moat UCITS ETF28.01.2020IE00BQQP9H095700000.00USD225,199,708.0339.5087
VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETF28.01.2020IE00BYWQWR462050000.00USD49,379,321.0724.0875
VanEck Vectors Global Fallen Angels High Yield Bond UCITS ETF28.01.2020IE00BF540Z61140,000USD7,669,667.0454.7833
VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond UCITS ETF28.01.2020IE00BF541080196,000USD22,108,302.72112.7975
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF28.01.2020IE00BQQP9F849,000,000USD270,537,409.3330.0597
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF28.01.2020IE00BQQP9G914,700,000USD 159,324,511.1233.8988
VanEck Vectors JP Morgan EMLC Bond UCITS ETF28.01.2020IE00BDS673261,210,750USD77,964,190.7764.3933
Van Eck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETF28.01.2020IE00BDFBTK1798,000USD2,108,212.5221.5124
Van Eck Vectors Global Mining UCITS ETF28.01.2020IE00BDFBTQ78275,000USD5,570,383.5520.2559
VanEck Vectors Preferred US Equity UCITS ETF28.01.2020IE00BDFBTR85200,000USD4,438,009.7822.19
