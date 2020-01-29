VanEck Vectors UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 28
|Funds
|Date
|ticker code
|ISIN code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Net Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|VanEck Vectors Morning Star US Wide Moat UCITS ETF
|28.01.2020
|IE00BQQP9H09
|5700000.00
|USD
|225,199,708.03
|39.5087
|VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETF
|28.01.2020
|IE00BYWQWR46
|2050000.00
|USD
|49,379,321.07
|24.0875
|VanEck Vectors Global Fallen Angels High Yield Bond UCITS ETF
|28.01.2020
|IE00BF540Z61
|140,000
|USD
|7,669,667.04
|54.7833
|VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond UCITS ETF
|28.01.2020
|IE00BF541080
|196,000
|USD
|22,108,302.72
|112.7975
|VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|28.01.2020
|IE00BQQP9F84
|9,000,000
|USD
|270,537,409.33
|30.0597
|VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|28.01.2020
|IE00BQQP9G91
|4,700,000
|USD
|159,324,511.12
|33.8988
|VanEck Vectors JP Morgan EMLC Bond UCITS ETF
|28.01.2020
|IE00BDS67326
|1,210,750
|USD
|77,964,190.77
|64.3933
|Van Eck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETF
|28.01.2020
|IE00BDFBTK17
|98,000
|USD
|2,108,212.52
|21.5124
|Van Eck Vectors Global Mining UCITS ETF
|28.01.2020
|IE00BDFBTQ78
|275,000
|USD
|5,570,383.55
|20.2559
|VanEck Vectors Preferred US Equity UCITS ETF
|28.01.2020
|IE00BDFBTR85
|200,000
|USD
|4,438,009.78
|22.19