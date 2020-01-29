HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Final Results

HYDRO HOTEL, EASTBOURNE, PLC

PRELIMINARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

The profit for the financial year after taxation was GBP224,516 (2018 GBP153,260). Turnover from the Hydro Hotel operation increased during the year by 2.1% (2018 increase of 3.8%). Earnings per share were 37.42p compared to 25.54p for the previous year.

The Company generated cash from operating activities of GBP504,842 (2018 GBP378,888) and invested GBP341,207 in new fixed assets (2018 GBP173,960). During the year the Company paid ordinary dividends of GBP126,000 (2018 GBP126,000). At the year end the Company had net current assets of GBP852,027 (2018 GBP858,532).

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Results for year ended 31 October 2019

I am pleased to report on the company's results for the year ended 31 October 2019. Sales for the year totalled GBP3,733,698, an increase of 2.1% on the GBP3,658,461 sales for the previous year (2018 3.8% increase). Operating profit for the year was GBP271,809 (2018 GBP185,135). After interest receivable and the corporation tax charge, the post-tax profits for the year were GBP224,516 (2018 GBP153,260). Taking into account the level of post-tax profits for the year and with the company having strong reserves and assets, the Board decided to increase the dividend to 23p per share (2018 21p per share) absorbing GBP138,000 (2018 GBP126,000).

The trading environment for the company continued to be challenging. Careful monitoring of food and drink costs meant that the gross profit percentage remained similar to the previous year but increased staffing costs affected profitability. Repair costs decreased with no significant work required to the fabric of the building in the year.

Capital improvements at the hotel during the year included the replacement of the fire alarm system, refurbishment of 12 bedrooms and Garden Suite bar area, and installation of energy efficient lighting in the kitchen.

Developments since 31 October 2019

New marketing techniques will continue to be developed during the year to encourage direct bookings at the hotel. The Board has been pleased to note that the new online booking system on the company's website, introduced in September 2018, has reduced the proportion of bookings made via Online Travel Agents with consequent commission savings.

Updating of the décor and furniture of the conservatory has been undertaken and, subject to planning permission, a bar will be installed in the Wedgwood Room. No other major refurbishment of bedrooms or public areas is planned for the current year.

Our Staff

I would like to congratulate our General Manager, Jonathan Owen, on an improved profit for the hotel, despite ongoing challenges for the hotel and tourism industry.

I wish also to record our thanks to our management team and all our staff for their dedication to the hotel. All staff continued to deliver the Hydro's renowned quality of service which our customers value so much.

Graeme C King, MA, CA

Chairman of the Board

28 January 2020







STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2019 2019 2018 GBP GBP Turnover Continuing operations 3,733,698 3,658,461 Cost of sales (3,231,920) (3,244,833) Gross profit 501,778 413,628 Administrative expenses (229,969) (228,493) Operating profit 271,809 185,135 Interest receivable and similar income 10,265 8,190 Profit before taxation 282,074 193,325 Taxation (57,558) (40,065) Profit for the financial year GBP 224,516 GBP 153,260 Earnings per share - continuing operations 37.42p 25.54p

Earnings per share have been calculated using 600,000 shares, being the weighted average number of shares for both years. The company has no potential ordinary shares, therefore basic and diluted earnings per share is the same figure.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2019 2019 2018 GBP GBP Fixed assets Tangible Assets 2,759,650 2,620,992 Current assets Stocks 37,123 30,438 Debtors 129,098 150,087 Investments 200,000 200,000 Cash at bank and in hand 1,107,586 1,089,507 1,473,807 1,470,032 Creditors: Amounts falling due within one year (621,780) (611,500) Net current assets 852,027 858,532

Total assets less current liabilities 3,611,677 3,479,524 Provisions for liabilities (120,812) (87,175) Net assets GBP 3,490,865 GBP 3,392,349 Capital and reserves Ordinary Shares - Authorised and Issued: 600,000 Shares of GPB1.00 each fully paid 600,000 600,000 Revaluation reserve 411,209 415,488 Profit and loss reserves 2,479,656 2,376,861 Total equity GBP 3,490,865 GBP 3,392,349



STATUS OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. This has, however, been extracted from the statutory accounts for the year ended 31 October 2019. These accounts have not to date been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The Company's auditor, Mazars LLP, has issued an unqualified audit report which does not contain a statement under section 498 of the Companies Act 2006 in respect of these accounts.

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

An interim dividend of 9.0 pence per share (2019 7.0 pence) was paid on 16 January 2020 to shareholders on the register on 20 December 2019.

The Board have declared a second interim dividend for the year ended 31 October 2019 of 14.0 pence per share (year ended 31 October 201814.0 pence) for payment on 30 April 2020 to shareholders on the register on 17 April 2020. The directors do not propose the payment of a final dividend.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

