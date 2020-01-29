

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Banco Santander S.A. (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN) reported that its attributable profit for fiscal year 2019 decreased 16.6 percent to 6.52 billion euros from the prior year's 7.81 billion euros, hurt by net charges of 1.737 billion euros in the 'capital gains and provisions' line. Earnings per share were 0.361 euros, down from 0.448 euros in the prior year.



Underlying attributable profit was 8.252 billion euros, up 2 percent from the prior year, while it was up 3 percent excluding the exchange rate impact.



Total income grew 1.7 percent to 49.23 billion euros from the previous year. It was up 2.6 percent excluding the exchange rate impact.



Net interest income was 35.28 billion euros, up 3 percent from the prior year. Net fee income was 11.78 billion euros, 3 percent more than in 2018. Excluding the exchange rate impact, net fee income was 5 percent higher, reflecting the greater customer loyalty combined with the growth strategy in higher value-added services and products.



