

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Germany's consumer confidence survey results are due. The forward-looking index is expected to remain unchanged at 9.6 in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the yen and the pound, it held steady against the greenback and the franc.



The euro was worth 1.1015 against the greenback, 1210.17 against the yen, 1.0725 against the franc and 0.8458 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX