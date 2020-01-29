

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) reported that Wickes delivered like for like sales growth of 4.5% in the 13 week fourth quarter driven by continued strong performance across both Core and DIFM. Total sales rose 3.4%, during the quarter. For the full year, like-for-like sales growth was 8.7% and total sales grew by 7.7%.



David Wood, Wickes CEO, said: 'I am delighted to report a strong sales performance for Wickes, setting us up well for the intended demerger from Travis Perkins, which remains on track for second quarter of 2020.'



