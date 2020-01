BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German import prices decreased at a slower rate in December, data from Destatis showed on Wednesday.



Import prices decreased 0.7 percent year-on-year in December, following a 2.1 percent drop in November. This was in line with economists' expectations.



On a monthly basis, import prices edged up 0.2 percent in December, following a 0.5 percent rise. This was also in line with economists' expectation.



Excluding oil, import prices decreased 1.9 percent from last year, and it fell 0.2 percent from the previous month.



Data showed that export prices rose 0.4 percent annually in December after easing 0.1 percent in the prior month.



On month-on-month basis, export prices edged up 0.1 percent in December.



On an annual average, import prices declined 1.0 percent in 2019, after a 2.6 percent rise in 2018.



Export prices increased 0.5 percent in 2019 compared to the last year.



