Gofore Oyj: Gofore Plc: Publication of Gofore's 2019 financial statements release and live webcast

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 29 JANUARY 2020 AT 10.00



Publication of Gofore's 2019 financial statements release and live webcast



Gofore Plc will publish its 2019 financial statements release on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 approximately at 09.00 Finnish time (CET + 1).?



A real-time webcast is held on the same day 19 February 2020 at 13.00 Finnish time. Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gofore Timur Kärki, CEO Mikael Nylund and CFO Petteri Venola will be present at the event.?

The webcast can be followed at:? https://gofore.videosync.fi/2019-financial-statements-release

The presentations and on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on www.gofore.com/invest.??

Further enquiries:?

Mikael?Nylund,?CEO, Gofore?Plc?

tel. +358 40 540 2280?

mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a Finnish digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. We're made up of some 580 people across Finland, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and Estonia - top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.?Learn to know us better at?www.gofore.com.





