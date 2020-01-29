

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo Plc. (FRES.L) reported that its fourth-quarter gold production rose 0.7 percent to 233,744 ounce from last year's 232,026 ounce, as increases in production at Herradura were offset by a lower volume of ore processed at Noche Buena. The production also affected by a lower ore grade and volume of ore processed at San Julián Veins.



Quarterly silver production, including Silverstream, was 13.8 million ounce, down 11.2% from the prior year, due to the expected lower ore grade at Saucito. The production also affected by a lower volume of ore processed and ore grade at San Julián Veins.



Looking ahead for 2020, the company expects gold production to be in the range of 815 thousand ounce - 900 thousand ounce, and silver production of 51 million ounce - 56 million ounce, including Silverstream.



The company will publish its full year 2019 results on 3rd March 2020.



