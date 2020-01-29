Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVZE ISIN: GB00B2QPKJ12 Ticker-Symbol: FNL 
Tradegate
29.01.20
09:16 Uhr
7,380 Euro
+0,062
+0,85 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FRESNILLO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRESNILLO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,312
7,394
09:17
7,322
7,378
09:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FRESNILLO
FRESNILLO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRESNILLO PLC7,380+0,85 %