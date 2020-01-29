IVG Premium E-Liquids, Flying into UK Duty-Free Stores

Two massive wins for IVG (I Vape Great) is the reason for their celebration. Over the last 4 years, IVG has sold 14 million bottles of e-liquid, the global e-liquid firm based in Preston has been selected to sell their products in 41 airport terminals and in 22 airports across the UK. After going head to head with some of the biggest names in the vape industry IVG has also been crowned UK's Best Brand of 2019 at the Ecigclick Awardswhich saw a record amount of voters.

"We are delighted to have won this award and to have our products entering airports across the United Kingdom. We think this is a fantastic opportunity, not only for vapers but also for smokers wanting to switch to vaping worldwide" Ahsan Bawa CEO of IVG Premium E-Liquids.

Which IVG Products Will Be Available in The Airports?

By the end of January, we can expect to see a new easy to carry around travel pack with four of IVG's world-renowned flavours and one new flavour exclusively available in airports, Bubblegum, Summer Blaze, Blue Raspberry, Silver Tobacco, and Super Ice Menthol. All the e-liquids will be available in 50PG/50VG 6mg and 12mg.

How Does This Benefit FMCG Retail Sectors?

Opportunity Vaping is tipped to be a £2.5bn market by 2025, with 80% of vapers looking to quit smoking. Threat without an alternative, in 10 years, convenience retailers will have lost £107m every month.

IVG entering airports will raise awareness of Vaping, the opportunity for retailers to stock vaping products or improve on their selection of existing products and having a strong vaping brand as IVG will improve the chances of surviving the loss of sales from people switching to vaping from smoking

What Does This Mean for The Vape Industry?

IVG is paving the way for vape brands being readily available in the FMCG Retail sectors and as one of the worlds most recognised brands, IVG predicts that this will be a huge success which the whole vape industry can benefit from.

Airports Where You Can Find IVG E-Liquids

London Gatwick, London Heathrow, London Stanstead, Manchester, Bournemouth, Exeter, Eurotunnel, Jersey, Belfast, Prestwick, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Birmingham, East Midlands, Bristol, Southampton, Liverpool, Leeds, Humberside and Doncaster.

