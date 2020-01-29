Regulatory News:

Altice Europe N.V. (Euronext: ATC ATCB, "Altice Europe") has taken note of recent market speculation regarding Hot Telecommunication Systems Ltd ("Hot") and Partner Communications.

Altice Europe confirms that its fully owned subsidiary Hot has submitted an offer for 100% of the share capital of Partner Communications.

No final decision has been taken, and it is yet uncertain that any such transaction will be concluded and under which terms. If and when there is any reason to do so, further announcements to the market will be made.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About Altice Europe

Altice Europe (ATC ATCB), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, is a convergent leader in telecoms, content, media, entertainment and advertising. Altice delivers innovative, customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 30 million customers over fibre networks and mobile broadband. Altice is also a provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. The company innovates with technology, research and development and enables people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national and local news channels. Altice delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables its customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment.

Head of Investor Relations Altice Europe

Sam Wood: +41 79 538 66 82 sam.wood@altice.net

Head of Communications Altice Europe

Arthur Dreyfuss: +41 79 946 4931 arthur.dreyfuss@altice.net