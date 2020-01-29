

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Wednesday after Apple's sales forecast topped estimates and data showed consumer confidence in the U.S. grew more than expected in January, raising optimism about the labor market.



Traders continued to keep an eye on developments related to the coronavirus outbreak in China as the death toll keeps rising. The U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day also remained on investors' radar.



Japanese shares closed higher after hefty losses in the previous two sessions. The Nikkei average gained 163.69 points, or 0.71 percent, to 23,379.40, while the broader Topix index closed 0.45 percent higher at 1,699.95.



Nippon Yusen KK rallied 3.2 percent on a Nikkei report that Japan's largest shipping company was likely to book 20 billion yen ($182 million) in recurring profit for the October-December period, the highest quarterly figure in three years.



Unizo Holdings surged 6.6 percent after U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group sweetened its proposed offer for the company.



Apple suppliers edged lower despite the tech giant reporting better-than-expected first quarter results. Alps Alpine declined 0.7 percent and Murata Manufacturing gave up 0.6 percent



Australian markets ended higher, led by financials and technology companies. The country's inflation ticked higher in the final quarter of 2019 but core measures remained subdued despite three interest rate cuts, data showed today



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 37 points, or 0.53 percent, to 7,031.50, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 37.50 points, or 0.53 percent, at 7,135.90.



The big four banks gained between 0.7 percent and 1.3 percent. Technology companies such as Appen, Afterpay Ltd and Xero surged 1-4 percent after upbeat earnings from Apple Inc overnight.



Woodside Petroleum rose 0.8 percent after crude oil prices ended a five-session losing streak to close higher overnight.



Gold mines Evolution Mining, Newcrest, Norther Star Resources and St Barbara lost 2-4 percent on lower bullion prices.



Treasury Wine Estates shares slumped as much as 26 percent after the company lowered its outlook for fiscal 2020 and 2021 due to increased competition in the United States.



Seoul stocks rose on bargain hunting after steep losses in the previous session. The Kospi average inched up 8.56 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,185.28 after falling more than 3 percent in the previous session to log its biggest single-day loss since October 2018 on growing worries over the coronavirus.



South Korea's consumer confidence strengthened in January after easing in the previous month, survey results from Bank of Korea showed today. The consumer confidence index rose to 104.2 from 100.5 in December. In November, the index reading was 101.0.



New Zealand shares fluctuated before finishing marginally lower. Markets in China and Taiwan were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunged 2.82 percent to end at 27,160.63 as markets resumed trade after the Lunar Year break.



U.S. stocks posted strong gains overnight, with technology companies and financials leading the surge, as investors cheered positive consumer confidence and durable goods orders data as well as comments by the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) that he was confident in China's ability to contain the virus outbreak.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 added 1 percent.



