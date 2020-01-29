

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales grew at the slowest pace in eight months in December, data from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.



Retail sales grew 1.7 percent on year in December, slower than the 2.5 percent increase seen in November. This was the weakest growth since April, when sales were up 1.4 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth slowed to 1.9 percent from 3 percent a month ago.



Month-on-month, retail sales decreased 0.7 percent, in contrast to a 0.4 percent rise in November.



Sale of food products were down 0.5 percent and that of non-food products slid 0.2 percent from last month. Retail sales, excluding service stations, logged a monthly fall of 1.1 percent.



