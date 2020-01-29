Stolt-Nielsen Limited: Fixed Income Investor Meetings

LONDON, January 29, 2020 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on Monday, February 3, 2020. Following the investor meetings, a NOK denominated 4-year senior unsecured bond issue may follow, subject to, inter alia, market conditions. The proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes.

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Julian Villar

Head of Corporate Finance

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8962

j.villar@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and a number of LNG investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act