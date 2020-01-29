

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Wednesday even as worries persisted about the rapidly spreading Coronavirus.



Chinese officials confirmed nearly 6,000 cases of the mysterious illness as foreign governments began airlifting their citizens out of Wuhan.



The focus will switch to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later today, though no major policy changes are expected.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 33 points, or 0.57 percent, at 5,959 after climbing 1.1 percent in the previous session.



Luxury products maker LVMH rallied 2 percent after its profit for 2019 rose 13 percent from last year.



Carmaker Renault advanced 0.8 percent after naming Luca de Meo as chief executive officer.



Airbus gained 0.8 percent after it agreed to pay 3.6 billion euros to settle long-running bribery and corruption charges in connection with payments to middle men in various countries to secure commercial airplane sales.



In economic releases, French consumer confidence strengthened in January, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed. The consumer sentiment index rose to 104 from 102 in December. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 102.



Households' balance of opinion on future financial situation rose 4 points to -3 and that related to past financial situation advanced three points to -16.



