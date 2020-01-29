ETL Systems, a global designer and manufacturer of leading RF distribution equipment used in the ground segment of the satellite communications market, has received significant investment from CBPE Capital, to support its management's ambitious growth plans.

The business is embarking on further expansion, designed to take advantage of positive market drivers in the satellite industry and solid industry conditions.

ETL serves various end markets including broadcasting, energy, defence, government and maritime and has a distinguished track record of growth and technological innovation in support of its international client base. The company is the recipient of multiple industry accolades including three Queens Awards in recent years.

Ian Hilditch, CEO of ETL Systems, said: "We are very excited to welcome the team from CBPE Capital, who will add a new level of support and experience to help us to grow our global customer footprint and accelerate bringing new technologies to market. CBPE has a proven track record within the technology sector, having partnered with some great companies."

"ETL is building on an impressive track record of growth of its range of RF distribution products, which are manufactured at our purpose-built facility near Hereford, UK. We export over 80% of our products to satellite customers around the world."

Jolyon Latimer, Partner at CPBE, said: "ETL is an excellent company with a reputation for product quality and innovation, a blue-chip international customer base and is led by a strong management team. The business operates in the attractive and growing satellite communications market and is well placed to capitalise on the opportunity ahead of it. We are delighted to have the opportunity to support the management team in delivering the next stage of ETL's growth strategy."

For further information about ETL Systems visit www.etlsystems.com.

For further information about CBPE Capital visit www.cbpecapital.com

ENDS -

About ETL Systems:

ETL Systems is based in the UK and has offices in Washington DC and Dubai.

ETL designs and manufacture professional RF distribution equipment for satellite ground stations and other microwave users. The product range includes L-Band Routers, Switches, Splitters, Combiners and Amplifiers covering DC-40GHz. Reliability, resilience, and RF performance are the core customer requirements which drive ETL's product innovation and development. Adaptability and scalability combine with these to provide future expansion.

About CBPE Capital:

CBPE Capital is a leading private equity firm with nine funds raised over 30 years. Investments are typically made in companies seeking growth or development capital, with an enterprise value of up to £150m.

CBPE Capital: T: +44 (0) 207 065 1100

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005310/en/

Contacts:

ETL Systems:

Andrew Bond

+44 (0)1981 259020

andrew.bond@etlsystems.com