

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc. (RYA.L) on Wednesday confirmed that it had accepted recommendations of independent mediator Kieran Mulvey on a 4 Year Collective Labour Agreement or CLA with Irish pilots.



The company said it accepted the recommendations before Christmas. The 4 Year CLA is with the pilot union Fórsa, to cover all Ryanair's directly employed pilots in Ireland to 2024.



Ryanair will now implement the terms of this CLA, which will deliver a new pay structure along with a fixed 5/4 roster for the next four years.



In London, Ryanair shares were trading at 15.05 euros, up 1.07 percent.



