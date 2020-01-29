Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 28-January-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 689.36p

INCLUDING current year revenue 708.14p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 680.08p

INCLUDING current year revenue 698.86p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 28-January-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 611.58p

INCLUDING current year revenue 613.84p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 28-January-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 372.70p

INCLUDING current year revenue 379.98p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 366.09p

INCLUDING current year revenue 373.37p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)

As at close of business on 28-January-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 336.04p

INCLUDING current year revenue 341.37p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 28-January-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1995.10p

INCLUDING current year revenue 2008.53p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1955.84p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1969.27p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 28-January-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 323.76p

INCLUDING current year revenue 327.33p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 28-January-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 214.23p

INCLUDING current year revenue 214.23p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 28-January-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 187.02p

INCLUDING current year revenue 187.02p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 28-January-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 105.05p

INCLUDING current year revenue 105.45p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 28-January-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 147.10p

INCLUDING current year revenue 147.10p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596