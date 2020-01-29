

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $934 million, or $3.62 per share. This compares with $424 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Anthem, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.00 billion or $3.88 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $27.13 billion from $23.30 billion last year.



Anthem, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.00 Bln. vs. $0.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.88 vs. $2.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.88 -Revenue (Q4): $27.13 Bln vs. $23.30 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ANTHEM-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de