NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 28 January 2020 were: 674.80p Capital only 682.22p Including current year income 674.80p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 682.22p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 725,500 ordinary shares on 28th January 2020, the Company has 78,458,941 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 2,071,385 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.