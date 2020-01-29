Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 28
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 28-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 372.70p INCLUDING current year revenue 379.98p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 366.09p INCLUDING current year revenue 373.37p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---
