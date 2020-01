WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Graham Corp (GHM):



-Earnings: $0.01 million in Q3 vs. $0.10 million in the same period last year. -Revenue: $25.29 million in Q3 vs. $17.20 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $100 - $105 Mln



