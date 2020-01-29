

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Justice has filed two civil action law suits to stop telecommunications operators who facilitated hundreds of millions of fraudulent robocalls to American Consumers, which resulted in massive financial losses to elderly and vulnerable victims across the nation.



The DOJ alleges that the companies were warned many times that they were carrying fraudulent robocalls in the name of government offices and businesses, which was part of foreign-based fraud schemes targeting Americans.



Most of the calls originated from call centers in India.



Global Voicecom Inc., Global Telecommunication Services Inc. and KAT Telecom Inc., also known as IP Dish, are the accused companies in one case. They serve 'gateways' for the fraudulent call operators, and take payment for facilitating the calls and passing them into the regular U.S. telecommunications network using digital voice over IP technology, the Justice Department said.



Numerous foreign-based criminal organizations are alleged to have used the VoIP carrier services to pass fraudulent robocalls.



The defendants in a similar case are Ecommerce National LLC, doing business as TollFreeDeals.com; SIP Retail, operating as sipretail.com; and their owner/operators, Nicholas Palumbo and Natasha Palumbo of Scottsdale, Arizona.



TollFreeDeals.com has allegedly carried 720 million calls during a 23-day period, out of which 425 million calls lasted less than one second, indicating that they were robocalls. They used spoofed caller ID numbers.



The calls falsely threatened U.S. citizens with catastrophic government actions, including termination of social security benefits, imminent arrest for alleged tax fraud and deportation for supposed failure to fill out immigration forms correctly.



DOJ requested a federal court to order immediate halting of the transmission of unlawful robocall traffic. The court has entered a temporary restraining order against the Global Voicecom, DOJ said in a press release.



Americans have experienced a deluge of robocalls over the past several years. Many of them come from abroad. Recently, foreign fraudsters have used robocalls to impersonate government investigators and to provide alarming messages to the people.



Social Security Administration Inspector General Gail S. Ennis said his department will continue to pursue those who exploit the U.S. telephone system and allow scammers to deceive consumers using the good name of Social Security.



'We are using all available tools and resources to stop foreign call center scammers and their U.S.-based enablers from conning elderly and vulnerable victims in New York and throughout the United States,' said U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue.



