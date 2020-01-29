

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $199 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $246 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $254 million or $1.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $4.04 billion from $3.75 billion last year.



Textron Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $254 Mln. vs. $279 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q4): $4.04 Bln vs. $3.75 Bln last year.



