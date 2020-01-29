

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Linde said that it signed a 15-year contract with the Korea Expressway Corporation to build, own and operate four Hydrogen Refueling Stations or HRS in Chungnam, South Korea.



The Hydrogen Refueling Stations will be supplied with hydrogen from Linde's manufacturing facilities in the nearby Pyeongtaek area. All four HRS are expected to start operating in December 2020.



Linde has been building out HRS infrastructure in the South Korean market since 2016. The company is a member of the global Hydrogen Council and a member of the board of directors of H2 Korea, the Korean hydrogen alliance founded in 2017 to promote and establish a hydrogen ecosystem through policy planning, infrastructure and technology development.



