Companies can now respond immediately and individually to customer feedback

SurveyGizmo launched its Activated NPS Solution today, making it easy to respond to Net Promoter Score (NPS) feedback immediately and directly to drive higher customer engagement. The solution gives companies what they need to collect and act on feedback to close the loop with customers.

Most organizations collect NPS scores and customer feedback, but few quickly act on that data. The data is typically aggregated and parked in dashboards. The Activated NPS Solution enables businesses to integrate their feedback into the systems they already use, so that the right person can personally respond to the customer.

"Companies wait to analyze trends and make changes, leaving the customer behind. Businesses need to solve customers' problems quickly to keep them for the long term," said Ryan Tamminga, Vice President of Customer Success at SurveyGizmo. "In addition to facilitating immediate feedback, the Activated NPS Solution delivers trending data to drive transformation and improve the experience for all customers."

What is Activated NPS

SurveyGizmo Activated NPS Solution provides a suite of pre-configured survey questions, integrations, and reports that allows customers to setup, manage, and monitor their company's response to critical customer feedback. One Activated NPS Solution allows organizations to operationalize feedback by integrating into the systems that are used every day in businesses.

The Activated NPS Solution includes:

A pre-configured NPS survey built upon industry-leading practices

Executive and operational reports, including a Tableau dashboard built specifically for the Activated NPS Solution

Integrations with industry-leading CRM, enterprise software, and communications tools

Full-Access licenses

Best-practices case-management processes

System configuration guide

Thought-leadership guides on survey building, survey distribution, how to set up and use integrations, how to update and distribute reports, and an open-text analysis guide

Gold-level customer support

Activated NPS Solution is available today directly from SurveyGizmo.

