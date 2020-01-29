

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for RPC Inc. (RES):



-Earnings: -$23.36 million in Q4 vs. $13.36 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.11 in Q4 vs. $0.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, RPC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$13.94 billion or -$0.07 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.11 per share -Revenue: $236.00 million in Q4 vs. $376.75 million in the same period last year.



