Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852659 ISIN: US8832031012 Ticker-Symbol: TXT 
Tradegate
28.01.20
09:01 Uhr
40,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TEXTRON INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEXTRON INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,800
42,000
13:45
41,800
42,000
13:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TEXTRON
TEXTRON INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TEXTRON INC40,6000,00 %