

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Textron Inc. (TXT) forecast fiscal 2020 revenues of about $14 billion and earnings per share in a range of $3.50 to $3.70.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.73 per share for the year on revenues of $13.97 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



