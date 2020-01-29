

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.02 billion, or $3.51 per share. This compares with $0.91 billion, or $3.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $10.77 billion from $10.38 billion last year.



General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.02 Bln. vs. $0.91 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.51 vs. $3.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.44 -Revenue (Q4): $10.77 Bln vs. $10.38 Bln last year.



