Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851143 ISIN: US3695501086 Ticker-Symbol: GDX 
Tradegate
29.01.20
11:42 Uhr
168,00 Euro
+1,40
+0,84 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
167,08
168,38
13:50
167,12
168,42
13:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION168,00+0,84 %