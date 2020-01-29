

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) maintained its earnings and adjusted earnings growth guidance, while trimming annual revenue growth outlook.



For fiscal 2020, ADP continues to project earnings per share to grow in a range of 14 to 16 percent and adjusted earnings per share to grow in a range of 12 to 14 percent, but now projects revenue growth of about 6 percent, compared to the prior forecast for a 6 to 7 percent growth.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.17 per share on revenue growth of 5.8 percent to $15.00 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



