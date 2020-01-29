Boeing Company - Final Results
PR Newswire
London, January 29
Boeing Reports Fourth-Quarter Results
CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2020
Fourth Quarter 2019
- Financial results continue to be significantly impacted by the 737 MAX grounding
- Revenue of $17.9 billion, GAAP loss per share of ($1.79) and core (non-GAAP)* loss per share of ($2.33)
Full-Year 2019
- Revenue of $76.6 billion, GAAP loss per share of ($1.12) and core (non-GAAP)* loss per share of ($3.47)
- Operating cash flow of ($2.4) billion; cash and marketable securities of $10.0 billion
- Total backlog of $463 billion, including over 5,400 commercial airplanes
|Table 1. Summary Financial Results
|Fourth Quarter
|Full Year
|(Dollars in Millions, except per share data)
|2019
|2018
|Change
|2019
|2018
|Change
|Revenues
|$17,911
|$28,341
|(37)%
|$76,559
|$101,127
|(24)%
|GAAP
|(Loss)/Earnings From Operations
|($2,204)
|$4,175
|NM
|($1,975)
|$11,987
|NM
|Operating Margin
|(12.3)%
|14.7%
|NM
|(2.6)%
|11.9%
|NM
|Net (Loss)/Earnings
|($1,010)
|$3,424
|NM
|($636)
|$10,460
|NM
|(Loss)/Earnings Per Share
|($1.79)
|$5.93
|NM
|($1.12)
|$17.85
|NM
|Operating Cash Flow
|($2,220)
|$2,947
|NM
|($2,446)
|$15,322
|NM
|Non-GAAP*
|Core Operating (Loss)/Earnings
|($2,526)
|$3,867
|NM
|($3,390)
|$10,660
|NM
|Core Operating Margin
|(14.1)%
|13.6%
|NM
|(4.4)%
|10.5%
|NM
|Core (Loss)/Earnings Per Share
|($2.33)
|$5.48
|NM
|($3.47)
|$16.01
|NM
|*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 6, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."
The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] reported fourth-quarter revenue of $17.9 billion, GAAP loss per share of ($1.79) and core loss per share (non-GAAP)* of ($2.33), primarily reflecting the impacts of the 737 MAX grounding (Table 1). Boeing recorded operating cash flow of ($2.2) billion and paid $1.2 billion of dividends.
"We recognize we have a lot of work to do," said Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun. "We are focused on returning the 737 MAX to service safely and restoring the long-standing trust that the Boeing brand represents with the flying public. We are committed to transparency and excellence in everything we do. Safety will underwrite every decision, every action and every step we take as we move forward. Fortunately, the strength of our overall Boeing portfolio of businesses provides the financial liquidity to follow a thorough and disciplined recovery process."
|Table 2. Cash Flow
|Fourth Quarter
|Full Year
|(Millions)
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Operating Cash Flow
|($2,220)
|$2,947
|($2,446)
|$15,322
|Less Additions to Property, Plant & Equipment
|($447)
|($495)
|($1,834)
|($1,722)
|Free Cash Flow*
|($2,667)
|$2,452
|($4,280)
|$13,600
|*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 6, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."
Operating cash flow was ($2.2) billion in the quarter, primarily reflecting the impact of the 737 MAX grounding as well as timing of receipts and expenditures (Table 2). During the quarter, the company paid $1.2 billion of dividends.
|Table 3. Cash, Marketable Securities and Debt Balances
|Quarter-End
|(Billions)
|Q4 19
|Q3 19
|Cash
|$9.5
|$9.8
|Marketable Securities1
|$0.5
|$1.1
|Total
|$10.0
|$10.9
|Debt Balances:
|The Boeing Company, net of intercompany loans to BCC
|$25.3
|$22.8
|Boeing Capital, including intercompany loans
|$2.0
|$1.9
|Total Consolidated Debt
|$27.3
|$24.7
|1Marketable securities consists primarily of time deposits due within one year classified as "short-term investments."
Cash and investments in marketable securities totaled $10.0 billion, compared to $10.9 billion at the beginning of the quarter (Table 3). Debt was $27.3 billion, up from $24.7 billion at the beginning of the quarter primarily due to increased commercial paper borrowings.
Total company backlog at quarter-end was $463 billion and included net orders for the quarter of $13 billion.
Segment Results
Commercial Airplanes
|Table 4. Commercial Airplanes
|Fourth Quarter
|Full Year
|(Dollars in Millions)
|2019
|2018
|Change
|2019
|2018
|Change
|Commercial Airplanes Deliveries
|79
|238
|(67)%
|380
|806
|(53)%
|Revenues
|$7,462
|$16,531
|(55)%
|$32,255
|$57,499
|(44)%
|(Loss)/Earnings from Operations
|($2,844)
|$2,600
|NM
|($6,657)
|$7,830
|NM
|Operating Margin
|(38.1)%
|15.7%
|NM
|(20.6)%
|13.6%
|NM
Commercial Airplanes fourth-quarter revenue was $7.5 billion and fourth-quarter operating margin decreased to (38.1) percent reflecting lower 737 deliveries and an additional pre-tax charge of $2.6 billion related to estimated potential concessions and other considerations to customers related to the 737 MAX grounding (Table 4). The estimated costs to produce 737 aircraft included in the accounting quantity increased by $2.6 billion during the quarter, primarily to reflect updated production and delivery assumptions. In addition, the suspension of 737 MAX production and a gradual resumption of production at low production rates will result in approximately $4 billion of abnormal production costs that will be expensed as incurred, primarily in 2020.
Commercial Airplanes delivered 79 airplanes during the quarter, including 45 787's, and captured orders for 30 737 MAX aircraft at the Dubai Air Show and 2 777 freighters for Lufthansa. The 787 program also booked 36 net orders in the quarter. As previously announced, the 787 production rate will be reduced from the current rate of 14 airplanes per month to 12 airplanes per month in late 2020. Based on the current environment and near-term market outlook, the production rate is expected to be further adjusted to 10 airplanes per month in early 2021, and return to 12 airplanes per month in 2023. The first flight of the 777X was completed on January 25, and first delivery is targeted for 2021.
Commercial Airplanes backlog included over 5,400 airplanes valued at $377 billion.
Defense, Space & Security
|Table 5. Defense, Space & Security
|Fourth Quarter
|Full Year
|(Dollars in Millions)
|2019
|2018
|Change
|2019
|2018
|Change
|Revenues
|$5,962
|$6,874
|(13)%
|$26,227
|$26,392
|(1%)
|Earnings from Operations
|$31
|$771
|(96)%
|$2,608
|$1,657
|57%
|Operating Margin
|0.5%
|11.2%
|(10.7) Pts
|9.9%
|6.3%
|3.6 Pts
Defense, Space & Security fourth-quarter revenue decreased to $6.0 billion primarily driven by lower volume across the portfolio as well as the impact of a Commercial Crew charge (Table 5). Fourth-quarter operating margin decreased to 0.5 percent due to a $410 million pre-tax Commercial Crew charge primarily to provision for an additional uncrewed mission for the Commercial Crew program, performance and mix. NASA is evaluating the data received during the December 2019 mission to determine if another uncrewed mission is required.
During the quarter, Defense, Space & Security received an award for 10 Space Launch System core stages and up to 8 Exploration Upper Stages. Defense, Space & Security also received contracts for the remanufacture of 47 AH-64E Apache helicopters for three countries and to upgrade the NATO Airborne Warning & Control System fleet. Significant milestones achieved during the quarter included the delivery of the first modified MV-22 Osprey to the U.S. Marine Corps and delivery of the first P-8A Poseidon aircraft to the United Kingdom Royal Air Force. Defense, Space & Security also conducted a Commercial Crew spacecraft uncrewed Orbital Flight Test.
Backlog at Defense, Space & Security was $64 billion, of which 29 percent represents orders from customers outside the U.S.
Global Services
|Table 6. Global Services
|Fourth Quarter
|Full Year
|(Dollars in Millions)
|2019
|2018
|Change
|2019
|2018
|Change
|Revenues
|$4,648
|$4,908
|(5)%
|$18,468
|$17,056
|8%
|Earnings from Operations
|$684
|$737
|(7)%
|$2,697
|$2,536
|6%
|Operating Margin
|14.7%
|15.0%
|(0.3) Pts
|14.6%
|14.9%
|(0.3) Pts
Global Services fourth-quarter revenue was $4.6 billion, primarily driven by lower commercial services volume (Table 6). Fourth-quarter operating margin decreased to 14.7 percent primarily due to a charge related to the retirement of the Aviall brand and mix of products and services, partially offset by a gain on divestiture.
During the quarter, Global Services was awarded V-22 support contracts for Japan and the U.S. and AH-64 and CH-47 global support for the U.S. Army. Global Services signed a multi-year Landing Gear Exchange services agreement with LATAM Airlines Group and a 5-year digital navigation renewal agreement with Saudi Arabian Airlines. Global Services also expanded its digital offerings by launching ForeFlight Dispatch and signed a contract with Flexjet to be the inaugural customer.
Additional Financial Information
|Table 7. Additional Financial Information
|Fourth Quarter
|Full Year
|(Dollars in Millions)
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenues
|Boeing Capital
|$37
|$60
|$244
|$274
|Unallocated items, eliminations and other
|($198)
|($32)
|($635)
|($94)
|Earnings from Operations
|Boeing Capital
|($58)
|$8
|$28
|$79
|FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
|$322
|$308
|$1,415
|$1,327
|Other unallocated items and eliminations
|($339)
|($249)
|($2,066)
|($1,442)
|Other income, net
|$104
|$29
|$438
|$92
|Interest and debt expense
|($242)
|($158)
|($722)
|($475)
|Effective tax rate
|56.9%
|15.4%
|71.8%
|9.9%
At quarter-end, Boeing Capital's net portfolio balance was $2.3 billion. Revenue in other unallocated items and eliminations decreased primarily due to the timing of eliminations for intercompany aircraft deliveries. The change in earnings from other unallocated items and eliminations is primarily due to higher deferred compensation expense and increased enterprise research and development investment. Interest and debt expense increased due to higher debt balances. The fourth quarter 2019 effective tax rate reflects a $371 million tax benefit related to the settlement of state tax audits as well as the impact of pre-tax losses.
Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures
We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company's ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The following definitions are provided:
Core Operating (Loss)/Earnings, Core Operating Margin and Core (Loss)/Earnings Per Share
Core operating (loss)/earnings is defined as GAAP (loss)/earnings from operations excluding the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment. The FAS/CAS service cost adjustment represents the difference between the FAS pension and postretirement service costs calculated under GAAP and costs allocated to the business segments. Core operating margin is defined as core operating (loss)/earnings expressed as a percentage of revenue. Core (loss)/earnings per share is defined as GAAP diluted (loss)/earnings per share excluding the net (loss)/earnings per share impact of the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment and Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses. Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses represent the components of net periodic benefit costs other than service cost. Pension costs, comprising service and prior service costs computed in accordance with GAAP are allocated to Commercial Airplanes and BGS businesses supporting commercial customers. Pension costs allocated to BDS and BGS businesses supporting government customers are computed in accordance with U.S. Government Cost Accounting Standards (CAS), which employ different actuarial assumptions and accounting conventions than GAAP. CAS costs are allocable to government contracts. Other postretirement benefit costs are allocated to all business segments based on CAS, which is generally based on benefits paid. Management uses core operating (loss)/earnings, core operating margin and core (loss)/earnings per share for purposes of evaluating and forecasting underlying business performance. Management believes these core (loss)/earnings measures provide investors additional insights into operational performance as they exclude non-service pension and post-retirement costs, which primarily represent costs driven by market factors and costs not allocable to government contracts. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided on page 13-14.
Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow is GAAP operating cash flow reduced by capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment. Management believes free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available for shareholders, debt repayment, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long term value creation. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures such as repayment of maturing debt. Management uses free cash flow as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity. Table 2 provides a reconciliation of free cash flow to GAAP operating cash flow.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "should," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements relating to our future financial condition and operating results, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to: (1) the 737 MAX, including the timing and conditions of 737 MAX regulatory approvals, delays in the resumption of production, lower than planned production rates and/or delivery rates, and increased considerations to customers and suppliers, (2) general conditions in the economy and our industry, including those due to regulatory changes; (3) our reliance on our commercial airline customers; (4) the overall health of our aircraft production system, planned commercial aircraft production rate changes, our commercial development and derivative aircraft programs, and our aircraft being subject to stringent performance and reliability standards; (5) changing budget and appropriation levels and acquisition priorities of the U.S. government; (6) our dependence on U.S. government contracts; (7) our reliance on fixed-price contracts; (8) our reliance on cost-type contracts; (9) uncertainties concerning contracts that include in-orbit incentive payments; (10) our dependence on our subcontractors and suppliers, as well as the availability of raw materials; (11) changes in accounting estimates; (12) changes in the competitive landscape in our markets; (13) our non-U.S. operations, including sales to non-U.S. customers; (14) threats to the security of our or our customers' information; (15) potential adverse developments in new or pending litigation and/or government investigations; (16) customer and aircraft concentration in our customer financing portfolio; (17) changes in our ability to obtain debt on commercially reasonable terms and at competitive rates; (18) realizing the anticipated benefits of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures/strategic alliances or divestitures; (19) the adequacy of our insurance coverage to cover significant risk exposures; (20) potential business disruptions, including those related to physical security threats, information technology or cyber-attacks, epidemics, sanctions or natural disasters; (21) work stoppages or other labor disruptions; (22) substantial pension and other postretirement benefit obligations; and (23) potential environmental liabilities.
Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
|Contact:
|Investor Relations:
|Maurita Sutedja or Keely Moos (312) 544-2140
|Communications:
|Caroline Hutcheson (312) 544-2002
|The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Unaudited)
|Twelve months ended
December 31
|Three months ended
December 31
|(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Sales of products
|$66,094
|$90,229
|$15,580
|$25,381
|Sales of services
|10,465
|10,898
|2,331
|2,960
|Total revenues
|76,559
|101,127
|17,911
|28,341
|Cost of products
|(62,877)
|(72,922)
|(16,293)
|(19,788)
|Cost of services
|(9,154)
|(8,499)
|(2,402)
|(2,284)
|Boeing Capital interest expense
|(62)
|(69)
|(13)
|(18)
|Total costs and expenses
|(72,093)
|(81,490)
|(18,708)
|(22,090)
|4,466
|19,637
|(797)
|6,251
|(Loss)/income from operating investments, net
|(4)
|111
|(1)
|(1)
|General and administrative expense
|(3,909)
|(4,567)
|(1,052)
|(1,222)
|Research and development expense, net
|(3,219)
|(3,269)
|(749)
|(852)
|Gain/(loss) on dispositions, net
|691
|75
|395
|(1)
|(Loss)/earnings from operations
|(1,975)
|11,987
|(2,204)
|4,175
|Other income, net
|438
|92
|104
|29
|Interest and debt expense
|(722)
|(475)
|(242)
|(158)
|(Loss)/earnings before income taxes
|(2,259)
|11,604
|(2,342)
|4,046
|Income tax benefit/(expense)
|1,623
|(1,144)
|1,332
|(622)
|Net (loss)/earnings
|($636)
|$10,460
|($1,010)
|$3,424
|Basic (loss)/earnings per share
|($1.12)
|$18.05
|($1.79)
|$6.00
|Diluted (loss)/earnings per share
|($1.12)
|$17.85
|($1.79)
|$5.93
|Weighted average diluted shares (millions)
|566.0
|586.2
|565.4
|577.5
|The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|December 31
2019
|December 31
2018
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$9,485
|$7,637
|Short-term and other investments
|545
|927
|Accounts receivable, net
|3,266
|3,879
|Unbilled receivables, net
|9,043
|10,025
|Current portion of customer financing, net
|162
|460
|Inventories
|76,622
|62,567
|Other current assets
|3,106
|2,335
|Total current assets
|102,229
|87,830
|Customer financing, net
|2,136
|2,418
|Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $19,342 and $18,568
|12,502
|12,645
|Goodwill
|8,060
|7,840
|Acquired intangible assets, net
|3,338
|3,429
|Deferred income taxes
|683
|284
|Investments
|1,092
|1,087
|Other assets, net of accumulated amortization of $580 and $503
|3,585
|1,826
|Total assets
|$133,625
|$117,359
|Liabilities and equity
|Accounts payable
|$15,553
|$12,916
|Accrued liabilities
|22,868
|14,808
|Advances and progress billings
|51,551
|50,676
|Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|7,340
|3,190
|Total current liabilities
|97,312
|81,590
|Deferred income taxes
|413
|1,736
|Accrued retiree health care
|4,540
|4,584
|Accrued pension plan liability, net
|16,276
|15,323
|Other long-term liabilities
|3,422
|3,059
|Long-term debt
|19,962
|10,657
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, par value $5.00 - 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 1,012,261,159 shares issued
|5,061
|5,061
|Additional paid-in capital
|6,745
|6,768
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(54,914)
|(52,348)
|Retained earnings
|50,644
|55,941
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(16,153)
|(15,083)
|Total shareholders' equity
|(8,617)
|339
|Noncontrolling interests
|317
|71
|Total equity
|(8,300)
|410
|Total liabilities and equity
|$133,625
|$117,359
|The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited)
|Twelve months ended
December 31
|(Dollars in millions)
|2019
|2018
|Cash flows - operating activities:
|Net (loss)/earnings
|($636)
|$10,460
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Non-cash items -
|Share-based plans expense
|212
|202
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,271
|2,114
|Investment/asset impairment charges, net
|443
|93
|Customer financing valuation adjustments
|250
|(3)
|Gain on dispositions, net
|(691)
|(75)
|Other charges and credits, net
|334
|247
|Changes in assets and liabilities -
|Accounts receivable
|603
|(795)
|Unbilled receivables
|982
|(1,826)
|Advances and progress billings
|737
|2,636
|Inventories
|(12,391)
|568
|Other current assets
|(682)
|98
|Accounts payable
|1,600
|2
|Accrued liabilities
|7,781
|1,117
|Income taxes receivable, payable and deferred
|(2,476)
|(180)
|Other long-term liabilities
|(621)
|87
|Pension and other postretirement plans
|(777)
|(153)
|Customer financing, net
|419
|120
|Other
|196
|610
|Net cash (used)/provided by operating activities
|(2,446)
|15,322
|Cash flows - investing activities:
|Property, plant and equipment additions
|(1,834)
|(1,722)
|Property, plant and equipment reductions
|334
|120
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(455)
|(3,230)
|Proceeds from dispositions
|464
|Contributions to investments
|(1,658)
|(2,607)
|Proceeds from investments
|1,759
|2,898
|Purchase of distribution rights
|(127)
|(69)
|Other
|(13)
|(11)
|Net cash used by investing activities
|(1,530)
|(4,621)
|Cash flows - financing activities:
|New borrowings
|25,389
|8,548
|Debt repayments
|(12,171)
|(7,183)
|Contributions from noncontrolling interests
|7
|35
|Stock options exercised
|58
|81
|Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements
|(248)
|(257)
|Common shares repurchased
|(2,651)
|(9,000)
|Dividends paid
|(4,630)
|(3,946)
|Other
|(15)
|Net cash provided/(used) by financing activities
|5,739
|(11,722)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted
|(5)
|(53)
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash & cash equivalents, including restricted
|1,758
|(1,074)
|Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at beginning of year
|7,813
|8,887
|Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at end of period
|9,571
|7,813
|Less restricted cash & cash equivalents, included in Investments
|86
|176
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$9,485
|$7,637
The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
Summary of Business Segment Data
(Unaudited)
Effective at the beginning of 2019, all revenues and costs associated with military derivative aircraft production are reported in the Defense, Space & Security segment. Revenues and costs associated with military derivative aircraft production were previously reported in the Commercial Airplanes and Defense, Space & Security segments. Business segment data for 2018 reflects the realignment for military derivative aircraft as well as the realignment of certain programs from Defense, Space & Security to Global Services.
|Twelve months ended
December 31
|Three months ended
December 31
|(Dollars in millions)
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenues:
|Commercial Airplanes
|$32,255
|$57,499
|$7,462
|$16,531
|Defense, Space & Security
|26,227
|26,392
|5,962
|6,874
|Global Services
|18,468
|17,056
|4,648
|4,908
|Boeing Capital
|244
|274
|37
|60
|Unallocated items, eliminations and other
|(635)
|(94)
|(198)
|(32)
|Total revenues
|$76,559
|$101,127
|$17,911
|$28,341
|(Loss)/earnings from operations:
|Commercial Airplanes
|($6,657)
|$7,830
|($2,844)
|$2,600
|Defense, Space & Security
|2,608
|1,657
|31
|771
|Global Services
|2,697
|2,536
|684
|737
|Boeing Capital
|28
|79
|(58)
|8
|Segment operating (loss)/profit
|(1,324)
|12,102
|(2,187)
|4,116
|Unallocated items, eliminations and other
|(2,066)
|(1,442)
|(339)
|(249)
|FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
|1,415
|1,327
|322
|308
|(Loss)/earnings from operations
|(1,975)
|11,987
|(2,204)
|4,175
|Other income, net
|438
|92
|104
|29
|Interest and debt expense
|(722)
|(475)
|(242)
|(158)
|(Loss)/earnings before income taxes
|(2,259)
|11,604
|(2,342)
|4,046
|Income tax benefit/(expense)
|1,623
|(1,144)
|1,332
|(622)
|Net (loss)/earnings
|($636)
|$10,460
|($1,010)
|$3,424
|Research and development expense, net:
|Commercial Airplanes
|$1,956
|$2,188
|$427
|$572
|Defense, Space & Security
|758
|788
|189
|175
|Global Services
|121
|161
|19
|42
|Other
|384
|132
|114
|63
|Total research and development expense, net
|$3,219
|$3,269
|$749
|$852
|Unallocated items, eliminations and other:
|Share-based plans
|($65)
|($76)
|($8)
|($16)
|Deferred compensation
|(174)
|(19)
|(20)
|93
|Amortization of previously capitalized interest
|(89)
|(92)
|(21)
|(25)
|Customer financing impairment
|(250)
|Research and development expense, net
|(384)
|(132)
|(97)
|(63)
|Eliminations and other unallocated items
|(1,104)
|(1,123)
|(193)
|(238)
|Sub-total (included in core operating earnings)
|(2,066)
|(1,442)
|(339)
|(249)
|Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
|1,071
|1,005
|248
|225
|Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
|344
|322
|74
|83
|FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
|1,415
|1,327
|$322
|$308
|Total
|($651)
|($115)
|($17)
|$59
|The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
|Operating and Financial Data
|(Unaudited)
|Deliveries
|Twelve months ended
December 31
|Three months ended
December 31
|Commercial Airplanes
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|737
|127
|580
|9
|173
|747
|7
|6
|2
|1
|767
|43
|27
|11
|14
|777
|45
|(2)
|48
|12
|(1)
|11
|787
|158
|145
|45
|39
|Total
|380
|806
|79
|238
|Note: Aircraft accounted for as revenues by BCA and as operating leases in consolidation identified by parentheses
|Defense, Space & Security
|AH-64 Apache (New)
|37
|-
|10
|-
|AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|74
|23
|18
|11
|C-17 Globemaster III
|1
|-
|-
|-
|C-40A
|2
|-
|-
|-
|CH-47 Chinook (New)
|13
|13
|-
|2
|CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|22
|17
|6
|3
|F-15 Models
|11
|10
|4
|2
|F/A-18 Models
|23
|17
|7
|7
|KC-46 Tanker
|28
|-
|7
|-
|P-8 Models
|18
|16
|4
|6
|Commercial and Civil Satellites
|2
|1
|1
|-
|Military Satellites
|-
|1
|-
|1
|Total backlog(Dollars in millions)
|December 31
2019
|December 31
2018
|Commercial Airplanes
|$376,593
|$408,140
|Defense, Space & Security
|63,908
|61,277
|Global Services
|22,902
|21,064
|Total backlog
|$463,403
|$490,481
|Contractual backlog
|$436,473
|$462,070
|Unobligated backlog
|26,930
|28,411
|Total backlog
|$463,403
|$490,481
The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating (loss)/earnings, core operating margin, and core (loss)/earnings per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, (loss)/earnings from operations, operating margin, and diluted (loss)/earnings per share. See page 6 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.
|(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|Fourth Quarter 2019
|Fourth Quarter 2018
|$ millions
|Per Share
|$ millions
|Per Share
|Revenues
|17,911
|28,341
|(Loss)/earnings from operations (GAAP)
|(2,204)
|4,175
|Operating margin (GAAP)
|(12.3)%
|14.7%
|FAS/CAS service cost adjustment:
|Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
|(248)
|(225)
|Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
|(74)
|(83)
|FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
|(322)
|(308)
|Core operating (loss)/earnings (non-GAAP)
|($2,526)
|$3,867
|Core operating margin (non-GAAP)
|(14.1)%
|13.6%
|Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (GAAP)
|($1.79)
|$5.93
|Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
|($248)
|(0.44)
|($225)
|(0.39)
|Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
|(74)
|(0.13)
|(83)
|(0.14)
|Non-operating pension expense
|(94)
|(0.17)
|(45)
|(0.08)
|Non-operating postretirement expense
|27
|0.05
|24
|0.04
|Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments 1
|82
|0.15
|69
|0.12
|Subtotal of adjustments
|($307)
|($0.54)
|($260)
|($0.45)
|Core (loss)/earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|($2.33)
|$5.48
|Weighted average diluted shares (in millions)
|565.4
|577.5
|1The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate.
The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating (loss)/earnings, core operating margin, and core (loss)/earnings per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, (loss)/earnings from operations, operating margin, and diluted (loss)/earnings per share. See page 6 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.
|(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|Full Year 2019
|Full Year 2018
|$ millions
|Per Share
|$ millions
|Per Share
|Revenues
|76,559
|101,127
|(Loss)/earnings from operations (GAAP)
|(1,975)
|11,987
|Operating margin (GAAP)
|(2.6)%
|11.9%
|FAS/CAS service cost adjustment:
|Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
|(1,071)
|(1,005)
|Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
|(344)
|(322)
|FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
|(1,415)
|(1,327)
|Core operating (loss)/earnings (non-GAAP)
|($3,390)
|$10,660
|Core operating margin (non-GAAP)
|(4.4)%
|10.5%
|Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (GAAP)
|($1.12)
|$17.85
|Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
|($1,071)
|(1.89)
|($1,005)
|(1.71)
|Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
|(344)
|(0.61)
|(322)
|(0.55)
|Non-operating pension expense
|(374)
|(0.66)
|(143)
|(0.24)
|Non-operating postretirement expense
|107
|0.19
|101
|0.17
|Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments 1
|353
|0.62
|287
|0.49
|Subtotal of adjustments
|($1,329)
|($2.35)
|($1,082)
|($1.84)
|Core (loss)/earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|($3.47)
|$16.01
|Weighted average diluted shares (in millions)
|566.0
|586.2
|1The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate.