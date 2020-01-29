French water management agency Société du Canal de Provence (SCP) is planning an innovative floating project to test its combination with a solar tracking system. The 250 kW project was awarded a fixed tariff in a special tender for innovative PV projects held by The French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) in February 2018. The plant will be deployed on a water surface managed by SCP in Southern France.From pv magazine France. Société du Canal de Provence (SCP) plans to deploy a floating PV installation with a solar tracking system on the Barjaquets reserve in Rognac, in the Bouches-du-Rhône ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...