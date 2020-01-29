Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903978 ISIN: US7739031091 Ticker-Symbol: RWL 
Tradegate
29.01.20
13:33 Uhr
178,80 Euro
+0,42
+0,24 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
179,48
182,16
13:49
179,48
180,34
13:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC178,80+0,24 %