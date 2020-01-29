

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ):



-Earnings: $202 million in Q4 vs. -$44 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.21 in Q4 vs. -$0.27 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $215 million or $1.29 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.27 per share -Revenue: $646 million in Q4 vs. $645 million in the same period last year.



