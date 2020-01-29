

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2020. For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $8.70 to $9.10 per share on reported sales growth of 2 to 5 percent and organic sales change between a decline of 1.5 percent and a growth of 1.5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $8.91 per share on a revenue growth of 3.2 percent to $6.91 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



