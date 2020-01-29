

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hess Corporation (HES):



-Earnings: -$222 million in Q4 vs. -$16 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.73 in Q4 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hess Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$180 million or -$0.60 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.52 per share -Revenue: $1.70 billion in Q4 vs. $1.68 billion in the same period last year.



