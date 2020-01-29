Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850808 ISIN: US2193501051 Ticker-Symbol: GLW 
Tradegate
29.01.20
13:39 Uhr
26,640 Euro
+1,220
+4,80 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CORNING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORNING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,830
25,950
14:29
25,835
25,965
14:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CORNING
CORNING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CORNING INC26,640+4,80 %