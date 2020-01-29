Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, working with financial modeling teams at NREL, have projected the electrical losses and financial gains of thinning solar cells from the current 160 micrometers to 50 micrometers. From pv magazine USA. Solar module innovation is alive and well. We've seen an increase in efficiency of almost 50% from an industry standard 15%, to Longi recently setting a mono PERC record at 22.38%. Just last week, Trina took the "large wafer" concept from the lab to manufacturing line in less than a year. And heterojunction solar modules seek to redefine ...

