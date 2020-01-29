Concierge Technologies, Inc.: Original Sprout's New 'Worry Free' Line of Hair Care Products Begins Limited Exclusive Release at Recognized Nationwide Retailer

Order represents first entry into large new retail channel

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / Original Sprout, a wholly owned subsidiary of Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CNCG), today announced that its new Worry Free line of 100% vegan, non-toxic, family-oriented specialty products is now being sold through an exclusive relationship with a prominent nationwide retailer beginning with approximately 215 locations, to be followed by a planned ramp-up to more than 1,500 locations within the coming year.

For more information on where to purchase Worry Free products, which include shampoo, conditioner, leave-in treatment, hair oil, and a restoring mist, please visit https://originalsprout.com/pages/worry-free.

"The brand was developed expressly for retail distribution, while at the same time retaining our focus as a clean, dermatologist-tested, safe, effective, hypo-allergenic product collection, hence the name, "Worry Free,'" said Michael Ambacher, Original Sprout's General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. "It was our objective to provide families with an affordable, high quality line of hair care products that mirrors our long-established practice of formulating products made from a wonderful balance of natural extracts and oils, without all the harmful ingredients found in competing products.

"As with other products manufactured by Original Sprout, each Worry Free product went through stringent "patch' testing. Each of the tests resulted in the best possible score, "zero,' meaning that all of the products tested showed to be 100% safe, with no sign of skin irritations," Ambacher said.

"Since acquiring Original Sprout two years ago, our entry and transition to nationwide retail distribution has been at the forefront of our corporate growth initiatives. Moreover, we are delighted that Worry Free has been selected as an exclusive hair care collection, also affirming our retail partner's penchant for providing high quality products to its customers at affordable prices," added Nicholas Gerber, Concierge Technologies' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About Original Sprout

Original Sprout makes a complete line of safe and effective hair and body care products for the entire family. The company's vegan and cruelty-free products, all made in the U.S., are formulated with nourishing extracts from fruits, vegetables and flowers, without any irritants such as parabens and phthalates, or ingredients such as lavender and tea-tree oil, which have been linked to hormone disruption in children. Inga Tritt, a master hairstylist from Santa Barbara, established Original Sprout in 2003 when she was a new mom on the premise of making products with ingredients that were safe to use on the sensitive skin of her baby daughter, and that other mothers and fathers could trust. For more information, visit https://originalsprout.com/.

About Concierge Technologies

Concierge Technologies (OTCQB:CNCG) is a diversified global holding firm with operating subsidiaries in beauty products, financial services, food manufacturing and security systems. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to Concierge Technologies' and its subsidiaries' future events and future financial and operating performance. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the planned ramp-up of Original Sprout's new Worry Free product line, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Concierge Technologies or its subsidiary companies, and more detailed information about the individual operating entities, please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available on the Company's website, (http://www.conciergetechnology.net), or at www.sec.gov.

For more information contact:

Original Sprout: Mary Byrd, mary@originalsprout.com, 888-805-2229

Concierge Technologies: Roger Pondel, rpondel@pondel.com, 310-279-5980

