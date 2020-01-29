Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0F602 ISIN: US57636Q1040 Ticker-Symbol: M4I 
Tradegate
29.01.20
15:02 Uhr
294,15 Euro
+3,35
+1,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MASTERCARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MASTERCARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
294,40
294,45
15:06
294,35
294,45
15:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MASTERCARD
MASTERCARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MASTERCARD INC294,15+1,15 %